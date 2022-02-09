Can't buy a teddy? Alternative soft toys to gift your love

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love.

On February 10, the world celebrates Teddy day by gifting their loved with a teddy. It is considered that the soft toy symbolizes the softeness, care and romance in a relationship.

However, don't be sad if you couldn't buy a teddy. Here are some alternative soft toys to give you dear one during the Valentine's week.

Love cushion/pillow

This soft toy/utility product would remind them of you whenever on a coach or even in bedtime. Then why gift something else? Several e-shopping website have this on their availablity list, while one could also pick this from the nearest offline store.

A pet dog soft toy

If your special one is a pet lover, then this would be a perfect gift to impress them on Teddy day. Killing the cliche idea of a teddy bear present, this would make one's mood and goodness to one's relationship. Some couples who plan to adopt a dog or cat to build a pleasing and complete family, would certainly prefer this soft toy over anyother.

Panda

Similar to teddy, yet a little in variety - the Panda - could be your gifting choice. If you are one of those who addresses the beloved as 'Panda', then gift them one such.

