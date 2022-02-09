Teddy Day 2022: Messages, quotes, GIFs to share with dear ones

No matter how old you grow, one is never old enough to cuddle with a teddy bear! As Valentine's Day is just around the corner, love birds are all set to express their love with gifts to their loved ones during the Valentine's Week. Teddy Day that marks the fourth day of the week of love is a special day for all the love birds out there.

Gifting a teddy bear to someone you love is a sign of happiness and cuteness. And who doesn't love to be pampered by their loved ones with a cute teddy bear?

So are you still trying to figure messages and quotes to be sent with the teddy bear? Don't worry. We got it all covered.

Here are a few romantic yet cute messages and quotes you can send to your loved ones;

1. “You may not be able to hug me but you can surely hug this teddy bear.Happy Teddy Day dear!”

2. Sending you a replica of me so that you can hug, adore and kiss it whenever you cannot do these to me. Happy Teddy Day, my baby! I love you more than you can imagine.

3. May the warmth of love always be with you, and here I am sending you the teddy to keep you warm with love. Happy Teddy Day!

5. It's a TEDDY BEAR DAY! And I 'm thinking of someone cute and huggable that someone SPECIAL IS YOU.

6. Who said teddies aren't real... I mean just look at you!!... You are the most adorable teddy, my love! Happy Teddy Day!

7. Your relationship with me is as soft as a teddy bear furs, as cute as a teddy bear face, and as loving as an entire teddy bear. Wish you a Happy Teddy Day my darling!

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:29 AM IST