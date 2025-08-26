'Didi Toh Hacker Hain': Woman Shows How To Hide Jewellery In Floor Wiper When Away From Home, Sparks Hilarious Reactions From Netizens | X @askshivanisahu

Living in an Indian household, we know many places to hide our valuables whenever the whole family goes out of town for a few days to minimize the risk of being robbed by thieves. But, this place shown by an Indian woman in a viral video on the Internet is the least expected place we would think about while hiding jewels. The woman shared in the clip on how to hide gold jewellery in a floor cleaning tool, and the Internet is amazed.

The lady in the viral video starts explaining how to hide a gold ornament in a cleaning tool. She took a wiper, dismantled it into two different pieces. She then simply put her gold jewels in the shallow region of the wiper and closed it again, putting it in the original shape.

WATCH VIDEO:

After hiding the gold in the wiper, the lady goes to the bathroom in her house and keeps it there. She explains, "If you are going away from home for a few days, then just keep this (wiper) like this in the bathroom. If the thief tries to rob your house, they won't find anything because we have hidden the jewels in the bathroom. The thief won't even guess that we have hidden the jewels in the bathroom."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Are vaah!!! Didi to hacker hai."

अरे वाह!!! दीदी तो हैकर है — Chandra Kishor 🇮🇳 (@Adv_Chandra07) August 26, 2025

While one user commented, "itna viral karoge to kya chor ko pata nahin chalega, ab to chor sabse pahle ye wiper hi check karega."

इतना वायरल करोगे तो क्या चोर को पता नहीं चलेगा ,अब तो चोर सबसे पहले ये वाइपर ही चेक करेगा।।😂 — Meenu kumari (@meenukumaricute) August 26, 2025

One user commented, "Didi choron ki mauseri bahan to nahin hain aise kaun video banaata hai ab to saare choron ko pata chal gaya hoga."

दीदी चोरों की मौसेरी बहन तो नहीं हैं ऐसे कौन वीडियो बनाता है अब तो सारे चोरों को पता चल गया होगा । — Vidya Yadav (@vidya81203) August 26, 2025

One user commented, "badi moorkh aurat hai jab baahar ghoomane jayenge to gahane pahan kar bhee to ja sakatee ho."

बड़ी मूर्ख औरत है जब बाहर घूमने जाएगी तो गहने पहन कर भी तो जा सकती हो 🤣 — महिपाल यादव श्रीपुरा (@Mahipalydv3520) August 26, 2025

Waise inhone video bana ke bata diya pr idea jabardast hai😅 — Sohan Pathak(Ramendra) (@SohanPathak9) August 26, 2025

Another user commented, "Vaise inhone video bana ke bata diya par idea jabaradast hai."