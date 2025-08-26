Fact Check: Terrifying Video Of Passenger Train Sweeping In Flooded River Goes Viral; Here's The Truth | X @trainwalebhaiya

A viral video of a train sweeping away in floodwaters is buzzing on the Internet. The video shows an unidentified Indian rail express swept away by heavy flood waters. Several onlookers can be seen in the video's frame who are shouting and panicking as the train drowns. But, the question remains if this footage is even real? The answer is no. The video appeared to be an AI-generated video, made by netizens for fun or to spread fake news.

Various parts of the country are reeling under heavy monsoons, and citizens are facing major life-threatening issues due to a flood-like situation. Meanwhile, such viral videos are raising the fear factor among those who are already at risk. The viral video we are talking about is said to be from Patna, and it is being said that the train was swept away in the flooded Ganga River.

The video was shared by @trainwalebhaiya. The caption of the video reads, "Came across a lot of AI-generated train accident videos circulating on social media lately. Who are the people behind, and what are their intentions? @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw please take cognizance."

Came across a lot of AI-generated train accident videos circulating on social media lately.



Who are the people behind and what are their intensions? @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw please take cognizance. pic.twitter.com/kfAwOukE8N — Trains of India (@trainwalebhaiya) August 26, 2025

Fact-Check- The video is an AI-generated

The video is completely an AI-generated video. The language and handwriting on the mike seen in the hands of the people appear to be strange. On the other hand, the language written on the train is not clear, and the train also does not look real. In the second video, the flow of water is strange.

Apart from visual imbalance, there was not a single official report related to a train accident in Patna that relates to the incident shown in the video.

