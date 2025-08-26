Russia: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Massive Explosion After Truck Rams Into Car Carrier On Nizhny Novgorod Highway - Blast Caught On Dashcam

Massive Blast Caught On Camera in Russia | X

Russia, August 26: In a horrific incident, a massive explosion occurred on the highway in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, when truck carrying liquefied carbon dioxide crashed into a car carrier. The blast was caught on the dashcam of another vehicle coming from the other direction and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video captured the exact moment of the blast and the terrifying scenes of destruction after the explosion occurred.

The video shows that a car carrier loaded with around eight to ten cars stopped or slowed down in the middle of the highway. The truck carrying liquefied carbon dioxide lost control and the driver could not apply brakes on time after which the truck rammed into the carrier from behind. The entire incident was caught on the dashcam of another vehicle, which also seems to be a truck, on the other side of the road.

A massive explosion occurred after the impact and a huge fireball and debris spread across the entire road. There are reports that the truck driver lost his life on the spot due to the massive explosion.

The police also said that the shrapnel which spread due to the blast struck a passenger car due to which two people suffered injuries inside the car. There are reports that both the injured received immediate medical treatment.

The amount of destruction caused due to the blast is not known yet, however, the video shows that many cars were completely damaged in the explosion caused due to the accident. Many cars are seen on the car carrier in which the truck rammed from behind and normally, these carriers are always loaded with brand new cars. Around eight to ten brand new cars were completely burnt in the huge blast.

The emergency teams rushed to the spot after the incident occurred and relief work was initiated. They are also investigating the cause if the crash and the blast.