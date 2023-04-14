Will 'Xavier Uncle' delete his meme account forever? THIS is what his new tweets have to say | Twitter

Xavier Uncle, an internet sensation and a meme guy who rose to fame some years ago, shared a long Twitter thread with his fans and followers. What was it all about? If you guessed it to be a collection of memes, you miss it this time.

Taking to Twitter, Xavier Uncle shared an update about his life and also expressed nostalgia about how he gained popularity years down the lane. From throwing light to the time he created an account on Twitter to becoming netizens' favourite, he gave a massive throwback in his tweets. And later, he also hinted at what's coming ahead in his career.

"Tracing back to 2010s, when I have created this account just to tweet some stupid relatable stuffs, having friendly light-hearted banters with the people and most importantly my USP (comments). Doing all this gives utmost satisfaction to me," he tweeted.

After a long way into his words, he revealed about his career plans and said: "Fast forward to 2023.... About to practice law in reknowned law firm of India from July onwards. (sic)"

Check tweets

Fast forward to 2023:



I have been featured on all major meme pages, followed back by many celebrities (not sonam bajwa yet ), got some batshit crazy online friends, about to practice law in reknowned law firm of India from July onwards. Identity reveal will remain a question! — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 13, 2023

Is it time to say a goodbye to Xavier Uncle?

This isn't the first time that Xavier Uncle is planning to focus on his career and pause his love for meme sharing on the internet. Soon after continuing in a spree till 2018, he brought to notice that he had "deactivated the said account to focus on career." However, he was back during the COVID-19 period, and active since then to date.

Will he deactivate or delete his account forever? Seeing that he went off social media for his career plans in the past, will there be a repeat? It isn't clear, but if that happens the internet is sure to miss his presence and get nostalgic with his existing meme collection.

Xavier Uncle's long Twitter thread didn't sum up soon after suggesting that he plans to practice law. He ended the talk in his classic way, yes, memes.

Check tweet

Who is Xavier Uncle?

Xavier Uncle is reportedly an Indian-origin man working in an IT firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota. What is Xavier Uncle's real name? "Pakalu Papito" says the internet, while also interestingly noting that he allegedly owns camels, and a gas station.