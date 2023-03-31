Introverts Ki Shaadi: Check out the Twitter thread that has gone viral with hilarious memes; it has Xavier Uncle's reaction too

What's trending on the internet today? It's neither dance reels nor lip-sync videos, but a Twitter thread that has caught the attention of netizens and let them express their thoughts about wedding scenes. And the topic being discussed is about that friend who is an introvert and probably getting married sooner.

Shaadi.com tickled people with an open-ended tweet that asked people to guess what one can expect at an introvert's wedding. The matchmaking brand initiated the talk and tweeted, "#IntrovertsKiShaadi... mein har photo se pehle dulha kehta hai “arrey tumlog jaao, photo main kheench deta hu? (In an introvert's wedding, before a picture the groom says -- I will click)"

Here's how it started; check the tweet below

We’ll start 👀#IntrovertsKiShaadi mein har photo se pehle dulha kehta hai “arrey tumlog jaao, photo main kheench deta hu?" — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) March 31, 2023