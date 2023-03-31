 Introverts Ki Shaadi: Check out the Twitter thread that has gone viral with hilarious memes; it has Xavier Uncle's reaction too
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralIntroverts Ki Shaadi: Check out the Twitter thread that has gone viral with hilarious memes; it has Xavier Uncle's reaction too

Introverts Ki Shaadi: Check out the Twitter thread that has gone viral with hilarious memes; it has Xavier Uncle's reaction too

Shaadi.com tickled people with an open-ended tweet that asked people to guess what one can expect at an introvert's wedding. Take a look at the reactions that poured in...

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
article-image

What's trending on the internet today? It's neither dance reels nor lip-sync videos, but a Twitter thread that has caught the attention of netizens and let them express their thoughts about wedding scenes. And the topic being discussed is about that friend who is an introvert and probably getting married sooner.

Shaadi.com tickled people with an open-ended tweet that asked people to guess what one can expect at an introvert's wedding. The matchmaking brand initiated the talk and tweeted, "#IntrovertsKiShaadi... mein har photo se pehle dulha kehta hai “arrey tumlog jaao, photo main kheench deta hu? (In an introvert's wedding, before a picture the groom says -- I will click)"

Here's how it started; check the tweet below

Read Also
Did you check Tinder's 'Sooraj dooba hai yaaro' tweet? The viral text is taking the internet by...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Introverts Ki Shaadi: Check out the Twitter thread that has gone viral with hilarious memes; it has...

Introverts Ki Shaadi: Check out the Twitter thread that has gone viral with hilarious memes; it has...

ON CAMERA: UP cop flashes torchlight on man sleeping in Mathura railway station & rubs his shoe to...

ON CAMERA: UP cop flashes torchlight on man sleeping in Mathura railway station & rubs his shoe to...

UP: 'Ye road hai ya mazaak bana rakha hai?' Video of Ghazipur MLA inspecting poor asphalt...

UP: 'Ye road hai ya mazaak bana rakha hai?' Video of Ghazipur MLA inspecting poor asphalt...

April Fools Day 2023: 8 Relatable & funny memes to mark this quirky occasion

April Fools Day 2023: 8 Relatable & funny memes to mark this quirky occasion

Meet railway ticket checker who collected fine of over ₹1 crore

Meet railway ticket checker who collected fine of over ₹1 crore