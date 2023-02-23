e-Paper Get App
Did you check Tinder's 'Sooraj dooba hai yaaro' tweet? The viral text is taking the internet by storm

If you are looking out for 'Sooraj dooba hai yaaro' lyrics, there's something that will catch your attention on social media. And that's Tinder's tweet and some quirky replies to it

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
What's your Thursday mood? In case you were confused and wondering whether the day even has a vibe of its own or it's just an early Friday feeling already, there's something you will find relatable.

Tinder recently shared a tweet that will make your sunset merrier and flirty. The app took to Twitter and asked netizens to tweak the lyrics or rather add on some customised lines to the popular Bollywood beat 'Sooraj dooba hai yaaro.' "Sooraj dooba hai yaaro, 2-4 risky text bhej daalo," read the tweet.

article-image

Replies were next-level texts which were light-hearted and flirty. "Sooraj dooba hai yaaro uski saari story like kar dalo," read a reply, while another wrote, "sooraj dooba hai yaaro, nikalo guitar nikalo or ayushman wala ganna pani da gao duo."

Take a look at some reactions

article-image

