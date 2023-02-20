e-Paper Get App
Tinder's 'Dil to pagal hai' tweet leaves netizens hooked up with tweaked Bollywood lyrics

"Dil toh pagal hai (uski attention ke liye)," read the tweet by Tinder India. Check out the replies by netizens who vibed in the filmy nasha

Swarna Srikanth
article-image
FPJ
In the mood to sing and enjoy some Bollywood music? How about tweaking its lyrics for more fun and giggles, or just adding some real-life context to experience the lyrics much better? Tinder India tickled people to express their hearts by extending the lyrics with a personal touch and a quirky catch to their relationships.

"Dil toh pagal hai (uski attention ke liye)," read the tweet by Tinder India. Yes, those words in the brackets stole the attention of netizens and made them vibe in the filmy nasha. They started replying with their instances of love-shuv and how lyrics from the B'town were relatable.

article-image

While a Twitter user wrote, "Dil toh pagal hai (uske voice note ke liye )," a foodie tweeted, "dil toh pagal hain (Rajma Chawal ke liye)." Also, netizens didn't stop there, they explored more songs and shared their feelings in the brackets. "Tarasti hain nigahein meri (uski smile dekhne ke liye)," read a reply among many other.

Check some replies:

article-image

