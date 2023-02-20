Tinder's 'Dil to pagal hai' tweet leaves netizens hooked up with tweaked Bollywood lyrics

FPJ

In the mood to sing and enjoy some Bollywood music? How about tweaking its lyrics for more fun and giggles, or just adding some real-life context to experience the lyrics much better? Tinder India tickled people to express their hearts by extending the lyrics with a personal touch and a quirky catch to their relationships.

"Dil toh pagal hai (uski attention ke liye)," read the tweet by Tinder India. Yes, those words in the brackets stole the attention of netizens and made them vibe in the filmy nasha. They started replying with their instances of love-shuv and how lyrics from the B'town were relatable.

dil toh pagal hai (uski attention ke liye) 💁🏻‍♀️ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) February 19, 2023

While a Twitter user wrote, "Dil toh pagal hai (uske voice note ke liye )," a foodie tweeted, "dil toh pagal hain (Rajma Chawal ke liye)." Also, netizens didn't stop there, they explored more songs and shared their feelings in the brackets. "Tarasti hain nigahein meri (uski smile dekhne ke liye)," read a reply among many other.

Check some replies:

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)