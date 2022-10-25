e-Paper Get App
WhatsApp is down globally; netizens jump to Twitter for sharing hilarious memes

Several tweets from across the globe have hinted that WhatsApp is down.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Unable to share messages on WhatsApp? Yes, we're all facing the issue. It is evident that the social networking app is down, not just for you and me but globally. Without any wait, netizens reacted on Twitter sharing hilarious memes. Several tweets from across the globe have hinted that WhatsApp is down since more than 20 minutes.

Check reactions:

What a coincidence! Last year too, it was October when the app was reportedly down. In the early days of the month in 2021, dated October 4 and 9, WhatsApp faced an outage twice within a week.

Further details about the recent outage are awaited.

