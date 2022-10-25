WhatsApp is down globally; netizens jump to Twitter for sharing hilarious memes

Unable to share messages on WhatsApp? Yes, we're all facing the issue. It is evident that the social networking app is down, not just for you and me but globally. Without any wait, netizens reacted on Twitter sharing hilarious memes. Several tweets from across the globe have hinted that WhatsApp is down since more than 20 minutes.

Check reactions:

Yang lari ke twitter buat make sure Whatsapp down cung tangan ☝🏻 — Jii (@hyojii_) October 25, 2022

People rushing to Twitter to check if WhatsApp is down or not

#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/Ufq0gQDRSi — Sanyam Jain (@sanyam_jain7) October 25, 2022

Ain't no way Whatsapp is blaming my internet connection for my messages not going through😭#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/cnuS8y09bx — Mcloven (@Mclovin_flair) October 25, 2022

Me in search of new friends here in twitter after #whatsappdown 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P9tup75a05 — ᴬᴰᴺᴬᴺ ᴵᴮᴺ ᴬᴴᴹᴱᴰ (@Sheikh3256) October 25, 2022

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp error' apa ya?

Gue online, tapi tiap chat ke orang ceklis satu, tapi ke kirim aneh — llenn (@0mintxbigwin) October 25, 2022

everyone's coming to twitter to see what had happened to whatsapp🤣 #whatsapp pic.twitter.com/0ws29yDehn — glyano_nstaa (@glyano_) October 25, 2022

What a coincidence! Last year too, it was October when the app was reportedly down. In the early days of the month in 2021, dated October 4 and 9, WhatsApp faced an outage twice within a week.

Further details about the recent outage are awaited.