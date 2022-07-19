'Instagram is down again': Twitterati express concern

Instagram has reportedly again faced an outage since Monday night, according to several users who complained on Twitter.
Users of the photo and video sharing app took to Twitter #instagramdown was trending on the platform."Instagram is down again @Meta and @instagram what's this?? #instagramdown," a user wrote on Twitter."
Instagram is not working since yesterday night and today... It is totally blank.""@instagram, your search feature is getting worse and worse everyday...along with every feature."Users have also complained of constant outages and glitches on the app in the past week."@instagram the app keeps crashing when I try to open it.
Goes back to my phone's home screen. Read people having this problem since July 12th," a user said on Twitter."I can't search for anything on IG, so I came here to see if it was down and it looks to me, it's been happening for days," added another
