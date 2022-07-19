'Instagram is down again': Twitterati express concern

Image credit: Google

Instagram has reportedly again faced an outage since Monday night, according to several users who complained on Twitter.

Users of the photo and video sharing app took to Twitter #instagramdown was trending on the platform."Instagram is down again @Meta and @instagram what's this?? #instagramdown," a user wrote on Twitter."

Instagram is not working since yesterday night and today... It is totally blank.""@instagram, your search feature is getting worse and worse everyday...along with every feature."Users have also complained of constant outages and glitches on the app in the past week."@instagram the app keeps crashing when I try to open it.

this happens once every two months mark zuckerberg do something #instagramdown — maia⁷ (@H0PETOWNS) July 14, 2022

Zuckerberg running to fix instagram right now#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/tlxXfLYepQ — Baked (@AtmaBawli) July 14, 2022

Goes back to my phone's home screen. Read people having this problem since July 12th," a user said on Twitter."I can't search for anything on IG, so I came here to see if it was down and it looks to me, it's been happening for days," added another