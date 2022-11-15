Why should women have all the fun? Two men walk flaunting their sarees in viral video; watch | Instagram

Indian weddings can't be complete without the traditional look from the dressing to the bindi. In an attempt to break gender stereotypes, two men in Chicago recently donned beautiful sarees and gave themselves a gracious Indian look while making their steps towards their friend's wedding.

Chicago-based wedding videographers Paraagonfilms' shared the video on their Instagram handle and wrote, "Just a typical wedding morning with the groom's 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees.'' The groom's best men turned up wearing sarees, probably to surprise him with their Indianised look.

Watch:

In the video, a woman can be seen helping the boys put on the saree as they prepare for their friend's wedding.The two are then seen wearing vibrant sarees as they gracefully stroll down Michigan Avenue in Chicago to attend the wedding. They also added bindis to their foreheads to complete the look. The bride and groom, who were Indian friends, laughed when they noticed their unique attire. The trio hugged and grinned as the video came to a close.

Social media users gushed about how sweet the entire gesture was. The incident sparked a social media conversation on dispelling gendered clothing prejudices. Some praised both men for dressing in ethnic attire and respecting their friend's culture, while others dubbed it the nicest surprise.