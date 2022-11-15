e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWhy should women have all the fun? Two men walk flaunting their sarees in viral video; watch

Why should women have all the fun? Two men walk flaunting their sarees in viral video; watch

The video which attempts to challenge gender stereotypes, has gone viral by attracting more than three lakh views

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Why should women have all the fun? Two men walk flaunting their sarees in viral video; watch | Instagram
Follow us on

Indian weddings can't be complete without the traditional look from the dressing to the bindi. In an attempt to break gender stereotypes, two men in Chicago recently donned beautiful sarees and gave themselves a gracious Indian look while making their steps towards their friend's wedding.

Chicago-based wedding videographers Paraagonfilms' shared the video on their Instagram handle and wrote, "Just a typical wedding morning with the groom's 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees.'' The groom's best men turned up wearing sarees, probably to surprise him with their Indianised look.

Watch:

Read Also
From Shona Lisa to Lisa Mol: Ever wondered how Mona Lisa would look in Indian attires?
article-image

In the video, a woman can be seen helping the boys put on the saree as they prepare for their friend's wedding.The two are then seen wearing vibrant sarees as they gracefully stroll down Michigan Avenue in Chicago to attend the wedding. They also added bindis to their foreheads to complete the look. The bride and groom, who were Indian friends, laughed when they noticed their unique attire. The trio hugged and grinned as the video came to a close.

Social media users gushed about how sweet the entire gesture was. The incident sparked a social media conversation on dispelling gendered clothing prejudices. Some praised both men for dressing in ethnic attire and respecting their friend's culture, while others dubbed it the nicest surprise. 

Read Also
Why is 'fridge' trending on Twitter? Netizens find 'Love jihad' angle, sync controversial Tanishq...
article-image
Read Also
Fashion brand Suta launches sarees paying tribute to woman freedom fighters; here's why internet is...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Why should women have all the fun? Two men walk flaunting their sarees in viral video; watch

Why should women have all the fun? Two men walk flaunting their sarees in viral video; watch

WATCH: West Bangal CM Mamata Banerjee stops and serves pakoda at road-side tea stall, video goes...

WATCH: West Bangal CM Mamata Banerjee stops and serves pakoda at road-side tea stall, video goes...

Why is 'fridge' trending on Twitter? Netizens find 'Love jihad' angle, sync controversial Tanishq...

Why is 'fridge' trending on Twitter? Netizens find 'Love jihad' angle, sync controversial Tanishq...

Who is Priya R? Netizens seek 'Justice for Priya,' the teenage footballer who died of alleged...

Who is Priya R? Netizens seek 'Justice for Priya,' the teenage footballer who died of alleged...

'Thank you, Polly': Mumbai Indians pay tribute to Kieron Pollard on his retirement, emotional MI...

'Thank you, Polly': Mumbai Indians pay tribute to Kieron Pollard on his retirement, emotional MI...