Fashion brand Suta launches sarees paying tribute to woman freedom fighters; here's why internet is upset

Popular homegrown brand Suta is known for its vibrant soft cotton saris. Owned by sisters Sujata and Taniya Biswas, Suta launched a collection of sarees paying tribute to woman freedom fighters - Savitribai Phule, Ramabai Ranade and more. However, it isn't being well received, all due to some crucial remarks.

After Twitterati began backlashing at Suta, netizens claimed that the fashion outlet had pulled down their controversial releases from Instagram. People were saddened and outraged over the fashion house fabricating stories about revolutionaries for the mere reason of selling the line-up of products.

Taking to Twitter, a faculty from University of Delhi slammed the brand over appropriation and misinformation. She tweeted, "It is shameful that it is with such audacity that they are not only spreading misinformation but also appropriating Savitrimai's identity..."

Alternatively suggest Suta to name it the Anandibai Joshee, the first female doctor of India, whose husband, an infamous wife-beater, has been forgiven in history as he supported his wife’s education. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/XiIj1Yx6Tu — Ishita Singh (@profisazad) September 10, 2022

Of course they take on a man who walked with his wife every step of the way while Savarnas flung cow dung and abuses at the Phules. Shows not only their casteist mentality but also the insufficiency of their intellect. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/o2kGmeaLLw — Ishita Singh (@profisazad) September 10, 2022

Calling the sisters 'casteists,' a Instagrammer posted, "Pitting two dalit icon against each other is an age old technique by these oppressor caste women. In a Manuwadi society, these so called feminist women are as casteist as savarna men, " further adding, "Apart from the deliberate ugliness of the made-up story in the original post intended at vilifying the image of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule..."

A report by Forbes India suggested that entrepreneurs Sujata and Taniya Biswas had quit their corporate jobs to sell sarees. It revealed that the duo loved looking at their grandmother’s and mother’s saree collections. The Biswas sisters started the Suta with a mission to attract the new generation for the clothing and make them fall in love with sarees, and wear the traditional Indian attire every day and not just for special occasions.