Watch video: Woman makes saree, blouse from Lays wrappers; netizens say 'look like snack'

We must have all tried junk food such as wafers, one of the brands being Lays, but this lady seems to be an ardent fan of the chips.

Call it creativity or best out of waste approach, a woman had dressed herself into a saree made entirely from the chips warppers. Wait, what? Yes, you get that right, her fashion sense is cost-effective yet stylish.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, we could see her falunting the wear. The saree has utilized several used packs of the waffers brand, it also displays both sides of the pack to appeal one's eye.

Since posted few days ago, the video has won hearts of netizens with more than 100K views. Internet users took to comment and wrote, "Saari aisi ho warna na ho (let saree be like this, or better not)", "wanna look like a snack"...

Watch video and see how netizens reacted, below:

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 04:48 PM IST