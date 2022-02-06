Lata Mangeshkar, Netaji Bose, other notable personalities must be on Indian currency, say Twitterati

Twitter users took to express their concerns over Indian currency notes, wanting to see other notable personalities apart Gandhiji on it. Commenting on the scenario, people stroke a comparison with other countries and they printed notes on how it bore portraits of various contributors.

"Every nation has it, images of greats on her currency; Darwin, Austen, Dickens, Faraday, Turner in the case of UK, for example. Only we have Mahatma Gandhi and no one else. Can't understand this stubbornness. We demand others - Raman, Dinkar, Bose, Netaji, Vivekananda. And Lata," wrote Anand Ranganathan.

Earlier in January, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's kin had penned a letter to PM Modi seeking him to approve the freedom fighter’s image on currency notes. This request was a suggestion made few days before Netaji’s 125th birthday.

In my humble opinion, Declassification of all Netaji files must be prioritised over Netaji's image on currency. We can't fumble on priority front; Truth must prevail first! @anujdhar @chandrachurg https://t.co/2Tt9MR0MXj — Bishaljeet Baruah (@baruah_bj) January 31, 2022

@narendramodi Please Sir, We need greats of the nation on the currency notes like Raman, Savarkar, Vivekananda, Netaji and ohers. Please make this true. — Naruto Uzumaki 🍥 (@kurama_tweets) February 6, 2022

It’s time to correct and replace Netaji photographs on all Indians currency pic.twitter.com/mWHMHEjovr — dhiru (@veganbhagi) January 30, 2022

Agree and we can note of Netaji as well as other freedom fighters. Why all the spotlight on Gandhi ji who actually didnt got us freedom. https://t.co/fOdl5q8ls4 — Sushant Arora (@sush_cooldude) January 30, 2022

@RBI @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman request all to consider imaging our Bharat s real life heroes like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, veergati Bhagat Singh, Chatrapati Shivaji on our currency notes.

Bharat Mata ki Jai. @narendramodi https://t.co/rSbH9dNQFD — Shashikant Kinger (@samsonindia66) February 3, 2022

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 05:20 PM IST