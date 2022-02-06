e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar, Netaji Bose, other notable personalities must be on Indian currency, say Twitterati

Swarna Srikanth
compiled from Twitter

Twitter users took to express their concerns over Indian currency notes, wanting to see other notable personalities apart Gandhiji on it. Commenting on the scenario, people stroke a comparison with other countries and they printed notes on how it bore portraits of various contributors.

"Every nation has it, images of greats on her currency; Darwin, Austen, Dickens, Faraday, Turner in the case of UK, for example. Only we have Mahatma Gandhi and no one else. Can't understand this stubbornness. We demand others - Raman, Dinkar, Bose, Netaji, Vivekananda. And Lata," wrote Anand Ranganathan.

Earlier in January, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's kin had penned a letter to PM Modi seeking him to approve the freedom fighter’s image on currency notes. This request was a suggestion made few days before Netaji’s 125th birthday.

However, several Twitter users have stormed the internet on this regard. Here's how they reacted, take a look:

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
