Rahul Subramanian's 'Honest CV' strikes on hobbies; netizens react

Linkedin is a social media platform where people buzz in for job and professional life, with Curriculum Vitae playing a vital role in the arena.

On this platform, the standup comedian Rahul Subramanian shared a post remarking on what would mean an 'Honest CV'. “Hobbies” in CV to be replaced by “Hobbies that will be crushed when I join your company, " read the post by Rahul Subramanian.

Since posted just a while ago, the post has soon received over 6,000 likes and praises, along 100 plus comments. Netizens rushed to express their agreement on what the artist had mentioned about the hobby section of one's CV.

Take a look at the Linkedin post, right here:

The post hinted that netizens were going through a tough time to balance their work and leisure, and failing to practice their relaxation ritual right. People seemed to agree with the stand-up comedian's say that one's job could crush the time and joy towards one's hobbies. Laughter emojis were flooded in the comments section.

Here's how Linkedin members reacted, take a look:

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 01:42 PM IST