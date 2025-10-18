Das Uncle rings the school bell for the final time at Bishop Cotton School, Bengaluru, as students and teachers cheer in a heartfelt farewell. | Image: Insta/amikutty_

An emotional farewell moment at Bishop Cotton School, Bengaluru, has touched hearts on the internet as Das Uncle, the school's longtime bell ringer, rang the school bell for the last time after 38 years of dedicated service. The heartwarming moment, posted on Instagram by Ratmi, has gone viral, garnering 11.7 million views and 1.2 million likes.

Students and Teachers Celebrate His Service

The viral clip captures students counting the bell rings, clapping, and shouting, as Das Uncle, visibly emotional, rings the bell for the last time. Teachers and students from the crowd, applauding and encouraging him on, watched as he glanced at his watch before finishing off his last task. The scene is a culmination of years of memories and the silent devotion of a man who has been the heartbeat of the school's daily beat.

A Lifetime of Dedication

“After 38 years, Das uncle rang his last bell the man who marked every morning, every memory at Cottons. His smile, his quiet dedication, his presence all part of the school’s heartbeat. Today, as he rang his last bell we celebrate him, Das uncle who made time itself feel familiar,” wrote Ratmi in the Instagram caption.

His son commented on the video, adding, "For decades, he has been the heartbeat of this school, the trusted hand that kept the rhythm of learning steady. Every bell he rang was a promise kept-a signal that time would pass safely, that change was coming on schedule, and that someone responsible was always watching over us. He didn't just mark time; he sacrificed his own time to create certainty for everyone else. Now, the final bell has rung for him, and it's time for his well-deserved peace. Love you so much dad."

Netizens Share Memories

The video has struck a chord with viewers, many reminiscing about their school days:

“Lunch bell meant trading snacks, sharing jokes, and running barefoot till the next class. The closing bell meant promises—‘See you tomorrow’ that felt eternal then. Childhood was measured in bells. School ended, but friendships never did,” wrote one social media user.

“Usually the bell was rung for the girls to go home; this time the bell was rung for him to finally go home,” commented another.

“Praise to the school for informing students about his retirement; otherwise, he would have gone home silently,” shared a user.

“Now this Gen Z got to see the real power of social media and teamwork,” remarked another netizen.

The viral clip is now celebrated as a reminder of dedication, community, and the emotional power of simple daily rituals, showing how even a school bell can carry decades of memories and human connection.