From Shona Lisa to Lisa Mol: Ever wondered how Mona Lisa would look in Indian attires?

There have been many creative renditions of the Mona Lisa from brands using the art creation for their creative marketing purposes. In a recent Twitter thread, we can see a sustainable clothing brand, Resha Weaves, giving the painted character some Indian touch. From Kolkata to Rajasthan and to the God's own country, we can see the adorable looks of Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci's painting dressed in sarees from various Indian states.
Maharashtra: Lisa Tai; she can be seen wearing to what we can guess an ethnic nine-yard saree with the classic chandrakor bindi.
South Delhi's Lisa Mausi: She can seen posing with trendy and matching accessories to the gracious saree; not forgetting the fashionable sunglasses.
Lisa Devi from Bihar; Mona Lisa just took to embrace some typical look of a North Indian married woman by applying some sindoor, wearing bangles and the traditional ghoongat.
Check some more versions of Leonardo da Vinci's art being draped into Resha Weaves' saree collection, giving her an Indie look and feel.
