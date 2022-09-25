From Shona Lisa to Lisa Mol: Ever wondered how Mona Lisa would look in Indian attires?

Mona Lisa in Indian sarees | Twitter/ Resha Weaves

There have been many creative renditions of the Mona Lisa from brands using the art creation for their creative marketing purposes. In a recent Twitter thread, we can see a sustainable clothing brand, Resha Weaves, giving the painted character some Indian touch. From Kolkata to Rajasthan and to the God's own country, we can see the adorable looks of Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci's painting dressed in sarees from various Indian states.

Maharashtra: Lisa Tai; she can be seen wearing to what we can guess an ethnic nine-yard saree with the classic chandrakor bindi.

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐢.



She was floored by the culture and beauty of Maharashtra where she explored the Ajanta and Ellora caves, ate sumptuous food, and visited forts that left her mesmerized.



Where will she go next?



— Resha_Weaves (@ReshaWeaves) September 23, 2022

South Delhi's Lisa Mausi: She can seen posing with trendy and matching accessories to the gracious saree; not forgetting the fashionable sunglasses.

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐢.



She came to the national capital and was spellbound by its history, impressive power corridors, shopping & food scene, and the amalgamation of various cultures.



Where will she go next?

— Resha_Weaves (@ReshaWeaves) September 23, 2022

Lisa Devi from Bihar; Mona Lisa just took to embrace some typical look of a North Indian married woman by applying some sindoor, wearing bangles and the traditional ghoongat.

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢.

She went to Bihar where she relished flavorsome food, found solace at the shores of the Ganges, explored hidden caves, took part in making Madhubani art, and explored monasteries.



Where will she go next?



— Resha_Weaves (@ReshaWeaves) September 23, 2022

Check some more versions of Leonardo da Vinci's art being draped into Resha Weaves' saree collection, giving her an Indie look and feel.

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚 𝐁𝐞𝐧.

She went to Gujarat where she participated in the Garba dance, visited temples and ancient ruins, relished in yummy authentic food, and explored the white desserts and salt marshes.



Where will she go next?



— Resha_Weaves (@ReshaWeaves) September 23, 2022

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚.

She came to Telangana's treasure trove of culture and traditions, where she visited Film City, exquisitely carved temples, awe-inspiring palaces, and forts.



Where will she go next?

— Resha_Weaves (@ReshaWeaves) September 23, 2022

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐢.

She arrived at the land of temples, Tamil Nadu, where she visited the magnificent temples, serene beaches, spectacular forts & waterfalls.



This was her last stop in India for now. She is happy for all the #memories & the #love.#monalisa #TamilNadu — Resha_Weaves (@ReshaWeaves) September 24, 2022

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚.



She sat by the lakes, enjoyed dal baati churma, binge-shopped at the vibrantly hued markets, and basked in the richness of the palaces and forts.



Where will she go next?



— Resha_Weaves (@ReshaWeaves) September 23, 2022

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐥.



She came to God's own country and was blown away by the lush greenery that surrounded her. She explored the backwaters where she indulged in the local delicacies.



Where will she go next?



— Resha_Weaves (@ReshaWeaves) September 23, 2022

Meet Shona Lisa.

She relished on rasgullas on the Howrah bridge and explored various other hidden gems of Bengal, draped in a tasteful #ReshaWeaves saree.



Where will she go next?



— Resha_Weaves (@ReshaWeaves) September 23, 2022