Why did Kili Paul say 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' to sister Neema? Watch video to find out

Tanzania based internet sensation Kili Paul, along with his sister Neema, have been winning hearts on the internet with their amazing lip-sync videos to Bollywood songs and recreations of South Indian film industry dialogues.

Recently, in a viral video Kili Paul has joined the trend of Tiger Shroff's viral dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya?'

Kili is seen sitting on the floor and talking on the phone, while Neema sweeps the verandah. He can be seen lip-syncing the dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya?' to his sister. This has left netizens in splits.

In the video, Kili Paul is seen dressed in his traditional maroon attire, and Neema is dressed up in pink attire and ornaments. Wondering why did he say 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' to sister Neema?

Have a look at the video to know:

The video was shared by Kili Paul on his Instagram with the caption, "Choti bachi ho kya." Since being posted, this video has gained 1 Million views, 130k likes and multiple comments.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Girl opening a bottle is oddly satisfying to watch

ALSO READ Watch: Dog takes care of three tiger cubs

ALSO READ Watch: Man celebrates birthday on plane

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:41 PM IST