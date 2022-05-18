e-Paper Get App
Why did Kili Paul say 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' to sister Neema? Watch video to find out

Seems like Tanzania based internet sensation can't get over Bollywood. The duo shared yet another reel which pulls in the 'choti bachi ho kya' trend syncing to Tiger Shroff's viral dialogue.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

Tanzania based internet sensation Kili Paul, along with his sister Neema, have been winning hearts on the internet with their amazing lip-sync videos to Bollywood songs and recreations of South Indian film industry dialogues.

Recently, in a viral video Kili Paul has joined the trend of Tiger Shroff's viral dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya?'

Kili is seen sitting on the floor and talking on the phone, while Neema sweeps the verandah. He can be seen lip-syncing the dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya?' to his sister. This has left netizens in splits.

In the video, Kili Paul is seen dressed in his traditional maroon attire, and Neema is dressed up in pink attire and ornaments. Wondering why did he say 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' to sister Neema?

Have a look at the video to know:

The video was shared by Kili Paul on his Instagram with the caption, "Choti bachi ho kya." Since being posted, this video has gained 1 Million views, 130k likes and multiple comments.

