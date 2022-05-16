e-Paper Get App
Watch: Man celebrates birthday on plane

Watch: Man celebrates birthday on plane

Son asks for a shout out from Southwest airlines but instead they did this

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Recently, a video went viral in which a 95 year old man gets birthday wishes on plane.

In the video, everybody closes their window and turn on their reading light to replicate birthday candles and wish him Happy Birthday.

The clip was shared by goodnews_movement with the capion, "My dad turned 95 and I asked Southwest Airlines for a simple birthday shout out and they did this.. Flight attendants had asked passengers to close their windows and turn on their reading lights to replicate birthday candles @carolinepratt5 ."

Since posting the video has gained 1 Million views, 93k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:45 PM IST