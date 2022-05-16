Watch: Girl opening a bottle is oddly satisfying to watch

Recently, a video went viral in which a girl opens a bottle.

In the video, the girl shuffles the bottle opener in her hand and then proceeds to open the bottle. This video is oddly satisfying to watch as netizens couldn't stop replaying it.

One of the users commented, "That’s impressive"

Another user wrote, "Forget the skills.. she’s so freaking pretty"

"Bring one more bottle Pls" Joked the third.

The clip was shared by @TheFigen on Twitter a day ago with the caption, "What a skill, what a show off!"

Since posting the video has been watched 239k times, and has received multiple likes and retweets.

Have a look at the video:

What a skill, what a show off! 👌😎pic.twitter.com/Lo1Z1AwgAY — Figen (@TheFigen) May 14, 2022

