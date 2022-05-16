e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: Heartwarming video of brothers reuniting after a year

Watch: Heartwarming video of brothers reuniting after a year

Video of sentimental reunion has gone viral

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

Advertisement

Recently, a video went viral of a kid reacting to meeting his brother after being separated for a year.

In the video, the boy runs up to him and hugs him, he wipes his tears as he gets emotional. They were raised together and met after a year.

One of the users commented, "Grownups take notice!! This is real love."

Another user commented, "Things like this should never happen, it must be so heart wrenching to seperates siblings."

This clip was shared by goodnewscorrespondent on Instagram with the caption, "EMOTIONAL REUNION: Half brothers that had been raised together since they were infants reunite after 1 year apart."

Since posting the video has gained 58k views, 2.9k likes, and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ

Laxmi Agarwal tries celebrity filter on Instagram, THIS celebrity is her match Laxmi Agarwal tries celebrity filter on Instagram, THIS celebrity is her match
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Man celebrates birthday on plane Watch: Man celebrates birthday on plane

ALSO READ

Burger King drops weird food combinations menu Burger King drops weird food combinations menu

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 03:52 PM IST