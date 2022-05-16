Watch: Heartwarming video of brothers reuniting after a year

Recently, a video went viral of a kid reacting to meeting his brother after being separated for a year.

In the video, the boy runs up to him and hugs him, he wipes his tears as he gets emotional. They were raised together and met after a year.

One of the users commented, "Grownups take notice!! This is real love."

Another user commented, "Things like this should never happen, it must be so heart wrenching to seperates siblings."

This clip was shared by goodnewscorrespondent on Instagram with the caption, "EMOTIONAL REUNION: Half brothers that had been raised together since they were infants reunite after 1 year apart."

Since posting the video has gained 58k views, 2.9k likes, and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ Laxmi Agarwal tries celebrity filter on Instagram, THIS celebrity is her match

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Man celebrates birthday on plane

ALSO READ Burger King drops weird food combinations menu

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 03:52 PM IST