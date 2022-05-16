e-Paper Get App
Burger King drops weird food combinations menu

Burger King drops weird food combinations menu

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

Ahead of Mother's Day (Sunday, May 8), Burger King Germany dropped a commercial for their new menu specially made for pregnant women. Weird food combinations were seen on the menu such as cake with beef, vanilla with olive, and cucumber with jam.

Reportedly, these foods were available in select stores for one day only on the occasion of Mother's Day. The menu was decided on the basis of the poll about pregnancy cravings posted on their social media handle.

Netizens flooded Twitter with their reaction after watching the commercial and Burger King's Pregnancy Whooper menu. Some tried these combinations while others were seen bashing it.

Here's how they reacted:

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:21 PM IST