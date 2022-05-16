Burger King drops weird food combinations menu

Ahead of Mother's Day (Sunday, May 8), Burger King Germany dropped a commercial for their new menu specially made for pregnant women. Weird food combinations were seen on the menu such as cake with beef, vanilla with olive, and cucumber with jam.

Reportedly, these foods were available in select stores for one day only on the occasion of Mother's Day. The menu was decided on the basis of the poll about pregnancy cravings posted on their social media handle.

Netizens flooded Twitter with their reaction after watching the commercial and Burger King's Pregnancy Whooper menu. Some tried these combinations while others were seen bashing it.

Here's how they reacted:

Poor woman's "Gurke & Marmelade"



Wished there was an option to add pickles. pic.twitter.com/GpMrTAVebL — The Brawl Girl (@The_Brawl_Girl) May 15, 2022

Pretty sure this one is just the Jellyfish Jelly Sandwich. pic.twitter.com/cycZQqqpWc — The Brawl Girl (@The_Brawl_Girl) May 15, 2022

It was only on mothers day and only in 1 restaurant. Someone knew how to do great marketing. — Stefanie Matulat 🐱 (@AlessaYwengaard) May 16, 2022

The torte & beef is probably the worst thing Germany has done — Malone Brown (@BelliFanPage) May 15, 2022

this one looks like you asked a 6 year old to combine all his favorite foods pic.twitter.com/2nUbTrcTuu — Reggie ‼️🐐 (@sillyguys_) May 15, 2022

Maybe i’m mentally ill but this shit dont look that bad👁👄👁 pic.twitter.com/Giea2ocm7u — ObamaCare (@JustBlake123) May 16, 2022

The currywurst thingy looks like something these guys would make 💀 pic.twitter.com/aV0N0cQGh2 — WHAT THE HECK HUH WHAT!!! (@KookieAwkward) May 16, 2022

If they remove the patty, only ice cream and fruits between the buns I will probably eat it. — Name can't be blank (@MRAf29) May 16, 2022

The fact that it's not fake scares me pic.twitter.com/FLm5wbKtB1 — Turbo Jay Thunder (@TurboThunder_ex) May 15, 2022

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:21 PM IST