Watch: Laxmi Agarwal makes video on Instagram with celebrity filter

Recently, a video went viral in which Laxmi Agarwal is seen creating a reels video.

In the video, she has used celebrity filter which states which Bollywood cekebrity she looks like, she got Deepika Padukone. Her reaction is winning hearts on the internet.

One of the users commented, "yeah beautiful U look exactly like Deepika padukone, Both Are Beautiful MashaAllah"

Another user commented, "Yes this is correct you look like Deepika Padukone"

The clip was shared by thelaxmiagarwal on Instagram with the caption, "Deepika Padukone Wahh kya Effect hai"

Since posting the video has gained 239k views, 28k likes, and has received multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:45 PM IST