Think burning calories is boring? Watch this!

Recently, a video went viral in which people are doing cardio to win a toy car race
In the video, a toy race track is connected with an exercise bike in front of them. Each car is connected to a single bike. People were seen enjoying the race while they were exercising at the same time.
The clip was shared by @figen on Twitter a few hours back with the caption, "One of the fastest weight loss methods!"
Since posting the video has gained 1 Million views, 26k likes, and multiple comments.
Have a look at the video:
One of the fastest weight loss methods! 👍😂pic.twitter.com/s4TZHC2flK— Figen (@TheFigen) May 15, 2022
ALSO READWatch: Man celebrates birthday on plane
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)