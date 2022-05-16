e-Paper Get App
Think burning calories is boring? Watch this!

Video of innovative and fun way to do cardio goes viral

Monday, May 16, 2022

Recently, a video went viral in which people are doing cardio to win a toy car race

In the video, a toy race track is connected with an exercise bike in front of them. Each car is connected to a single bike. People were seen enjoying the race while they were exercising at the same time.

The clip was shared by @figen on Twitter a few hours back with the caption, "One of the fastest weight loss methods!"

Since posting the video has gained 1 Million views, 26k likes, and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Monday, May 16, 2022