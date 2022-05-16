Watch: Kristy Sarah surprises her husband by eating raw fish!

Recently, a video went viral in which a woman pranks her husband by eating a realistic-looking cake.

In the video, a woman brings a realistic fish-looking cake and pretends it's a raw fish. She pranks her husband by eating it. His reaction is leaving netizens in splits.

One of the users commented, "How he keep falling for it? And I eat fish sir"

Another user commented, "he’s gonna need therapy eventually from these pranks."

The clip was uploaded by kristy.sarah on Instagram 2 days back with a caption, "that got dicey Cake by @sonojones @commonbondbistroandbakery"

Since posting the video has gained almost 3 Million views, 344k likes, and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 04:48 PM IST