 UP: Bride Ends Marriage Within 20 Minutes Of Reaching In-Laws’ Home In Deoria
A wedding in Deoria, UP, ended abruptly when the bride, Pooja, refused to stay at the groom Vishal Madhesia's house just 20 minutes after arriving. Following a five-hour village panchayat, the marriage was annulled by mutual consent. All wedding gifts were returned.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Vishal & Pooja's wedding photo | X/@askshivanisahu

Deoria: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria. What was supposed to be the happiest and most memorable day of their lives turned out to be nothing less than a nightmare for a bride and groom. A wedding that had been planned for months ended in just minutes after the bride reached the groom’s house.

The groom has been identified as Vishal Madhesia and the bride has been identified as Pooja. The marriage took place on 25 November, after which all the wedding rituals were completed that night.

After the bidaai, the bride arrived at the groom’s house and everyone celebrated. But barely 20 minutes later, the celebration came to an abrupt halt. Pooja walked out of her room, stood in front of all the relatives and clearly said she did not want to stay there. At first, the relatives and family members thought it was a prank.

But Pooja continued to say, "Call my parents. I will not live here," without revealing further details on what changed her mind.

Vishal’s family then called Pooja’s family and informed them of her decision. Even though they tried to convince her, she was still not ready to change her decision or share the reason behind her sudden change of mind.

5-Hour Long Discussion by Panchayat

After this, a panchayat was called in the village, where both families and local residents discussed the matter for nearly five hours the next day. It was finally decided that the marriage would end with mutual consent. All wedding gifts were returned, and the bride left with her family.

Vishal, speaking to a news outlet, said that Pooja never showed any unwillingness to marry him before the wedding and had even spoken normally. He added that her refusal to stay caused embarrassment for both families.

