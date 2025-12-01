UP Shocker: Youth Beaten With Belt, Forced To Lick Spit In Deoria

A disturbing incident of assault and public humiliation in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district has sparked widespread outrage after a video of the attack went viral on social media. Police have detained one suspect and are searching for others involved in the brutal assault.

The incident occurred in a village under the Sadar Kotwali jurisdiction of Deoria district. According to reports, a youth was attacked on November 29 by four men from Sakra Par and Gobarai villages while he was on his way to Deoria town for shopping around 3 pm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The viral video shows the attackers beating the victim with a belt while hurling abuses. In a particularly degrading act, they forced him to lick spit from a slipper. The footage, which has circulated widely on social media platforms, captures the victim repeatedly pleading with his assailants to release him, but they continued their assault.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother with police, the violence didn't end with the initial attack. The same group allegedly reached the complainant's house later that night, tried to break down a door, and pelted stones.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute between the victim and one of the attackers that occurred on November 20. The following day, the accused, accompanied by friends, cornered the victim in an orchard and launched the attack.

Station House Officer Vinod Kumar Singh confirmed that police have taken swift action following the viral video. One suspect has been detained and is being interrogated, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Police officials have assured that all accused will be arrested soon and appropriate legal action will be taken against them.