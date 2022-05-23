Watch: Woman reacts to being able to see after 5 years

Recently, a video went viral in which a woman reacts to being able to see after 5 years.

In the video, a woman reacts to being able to see after 5 years of being blind. She was able to see after cataract surgery. She is seen crying as she gets emotional. His grandson is also seen wiping his tears.

The video has been shared by goodnewscorrespondent on Instagram with the caption, "Grandmother who was blind for 5 years regains sight thanks to cataract surgery. Her grandson's reaction is everything."

Since being posted, the video has been watched 13k times, and has received 1k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

