Watch: Japanese kid says 'Aapka Swagat Hai' to Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the second in-person Quad summit. During check-in at a hotel in Tokyo on Monday, many people were seen welcoming him by waving Indian flags and placards.

In the video, the kid says "Japan main aapka bohot swagat hai" to which Modi replies, "Kahan se sikha tumne Hindi? Bahut aacha jante ho."

The clip was shared by Modi on Instagram with the caption, "Hello Japan..."

Since being posted, this video has gained 2 million views, 519k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 01:37 PM IST