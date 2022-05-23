e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: Dance battle of puppy

Watch: Dance battle of puppy

Video of dog dancing in a battle with owner has gone viral

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 01:36 PM IST

Advertisement

Recently, a video went viral in which a dog was seen mimicking the dance moves of the owner.

In the video, the owner is seen grooving than the cute little puppy copies his moves. The owner stops and points out a cute little puppy. He tries to copy his moves and jumps around in joy. This cute battle has left netizens in awe.

The clip was shared by @Yoda4ever on Twitter with caption, "Dance battle with a puppy."

Since being posted, the video has been watched 250k times and has received 17k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ

Watch: Dog poses for photo Watch: Dog poses for photo
Advertisement

ALSO READ

#DelhiRains trends on Twitter after heavy rainfall #DelhiRains trends on Twitter after heavy rainfall

ALSO READ

Watch: Dog plays baseball Watch: Dog plays baseball

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 01:36 PM IST