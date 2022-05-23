Watch: Dance battle of puppy

Recently, a video went viral in which a dog was seen mimicking the dance moves of the owner.

In the video, the owner is seen grooving than the cute little puppy copies his moves. The owner stops and points out a cute little puppy. He tries to copy his moves and jumps around in joy. This cute battle has left netizens in awe.

The clip was shared by @Yoda4ever on Twitter with caption, "Dance battle with a puppy."

Since being posted, the video has been watched 250k times and has received 17k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ Watch: Dog poses for photo

Advertisement

ALSO READ #DelhiRains trends on Twitter after heavy rainfall

ALSO READ Watch: Dog plays baseball

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 01:36 PM IST