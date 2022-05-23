Watch: Dog poses for photo

Recently, a video went viral in which the dog was seen posing for the picture.

In the video, the man clicks his dog’s photos and the dog can be seen posing effortlessly.

"Coming back home to see dad busy with," reads the text on the video.

The clip was shared by blueeyedbadger_ on Instagram with the caption, "There are so many photoshoots to do."

The video was uploaded few days back and since then it has been watched 3 million times and received 329k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ Watch: Granddad reaches out to his granddaughter

Advertisement

ALSO READ Oops! Guy lands on wrong roof

ALSO READ Missing fun at work? This DJ dog will make you groove to its beats

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:37 PM IST