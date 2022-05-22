Oops! Guy lands on wrong roof

Recently, a video went viral in which a guy lands on the wrong roof.

In the video, a guy flying with parachute lands on the wrong roof above a hotel. The security guards ask him to get down but instead of getting down by stairs, he flies from the roof.

The video has been shared by Interesting Channel on Twitter yesterday with the caption, "Somewhere in Brazil, a parachutist landed on the roof of a hotel. Security asked him to come down immediately. "To descend so to descend, immediately so immediately" - perhaps that's what the extreme thought... and jumped from the roof of the hotel."

Since being posted, the clip has gained 247k views and has received multiple likes and comments.

Have a look at the video:

Somewhere in Brazil, a parachutist landed on the roof of a hotel. Security asked him to come down immediately.

"To descend so to descend, immediately so immediately" - perhaps that's what the extreme thought... and jumped from the roof of the hotel 🪂 pic.twitter.com/cxSRa5OokW — Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) May 21, 2022

ALSO READ Missing fun at work? This DJ dog will make you groove to its beats

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Granddad reaches out to his granddaughter

ALSO READ Watch: Girl says bye to military dad

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:59 PM IST