Oops! Guy lands on wrong roof

Here's what happened next

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

Recently, a video went viral in which a guy lands on the wrong roof.

In the video, a guy flying with parachute lands on the wrong roof above a hotel. The security guards ask him to get down but instead of getting down by stairs, he flies from the roof.

The video has been shared by Interesting Channel on Twitter yesterday with the caption, "Somewhere in Brazil, a parachutist landed on the roof of a hotel. Security asked him to come down immediately. "To descend so to descend, immediately so immediately" - perhaps that's what the extreme thought... and jumped from the roof of the hotel."

Since being posted, the clip has gained 247k views and has received multiple likes and comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:59 PM IST