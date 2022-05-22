Watch: Girl says bye to military dad

Recently, a video went viral in which a girl is saying a few lines to his dad before he goes back to his duty has gone viral.

In the video, the daughter can be heard saying, "Be really strong, You gotta make some pictures for me so I can see." The father just looks at her and nods. Staff around her can be seen getting emotional. She hugs him and says bye.

The clip has been shared by goodnewscorrespondent on Instaram a day ago with the caption, "Sweet & beautiful soul."

Since being posted, the video has gained 45k views and has received 2k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:26 PM IST