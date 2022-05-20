Watch: Mom receives her graduation degree with daughter

Recently, a video went viral showing a mother sharing the stage - while receiving her journalism degree from Rutgers - with her little kiddo.

In the video of the incident which happens to be a graduation ceremony, the lady walks to the stage carrying her daughter in hands. Both of them are seen dressed up in graduation gowns.

The little girl, identified as Luna, throws a smiling face throughout the entire duration of the video.

Cassie told Good News Movement, "Crossing the stage with her was something I had imagined since driving to classes with her in my belly. It was one of my proudest moments to finally be doing it and having her cross the stage with me was so full circle and special for me!"

The clip was uploaded on Instagram a few hours ago. Since being posted, the video has gained 721k vies, 36k likes and multiple comments.

Here's a look at the video:

