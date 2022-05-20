e-Paper Get App
Watch: Girl imitates 'Encanto' movie moves in viral video

Video of a girl recreating expressions of Disney's fictional character Dolores Madrigal is leaving netizens feeling amazed.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 01:17 PM IST

If you grew up watching a lot of movies, then you might have watched some Disney creations. Magical and delightful to watch, isn't it?

Recently, a video went viral showing a girl who imitates the actions of one of the characters from the film "Encanto."

In the video, she is seen dressed in a pink skirt paired with a white t-shirt along with a matching bandana on her head. She has styled her hair in a bun to recreate Dolores Madrigal's look.

Later, the young fan proceeds to imitate the actions of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' song, while the song it is being played on the TV in the backdrop.

Her expressions have left netizens amazed.

The video was shared by @CatchingPlus on Twitter yesterday with the caption, "wOoOoOw. #Encanto @ ella.k.official (IG)." Since being posted, the clip has gained 80k views and has received multiple likes and comments.

Have a look at the video:

