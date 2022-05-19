Watch: Miss Tiffany fame Rachaya Noppakaroon stuns fans in Gangubai Kathiawadi look, Alia Bhatt reacts

The movie Gangubai Kathiawadi stared Alia Bhatt as the titular character with Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa play pivotal roles with Ajay Devgn. It won millions of hearts since it's released (16 Feb 2022). Several videos of fans recreating her look and dancing on Dholida, and other songs have been circulated on the internet again and again.

Recently, a video went viral in which 1st Miss Tiffany universe 2014, Thailand's Rachaya Noppakaroon stunningly recreated Gangu's look.

In the video, Rachaya is seen dressed in a purple attire unlike the heroine's white attire. She first imitates Gangu's action and then proceeds to groove on the garba beat Dholida. That's not all - she even does the hook step with greace.

Earlier in the days, she shared some pictures being dressed up in White saree recreating Gangu's character from the Bollywood movie.

The clip was shared by her on Instagram yesterday. Since being posted, it has been watched 3 Million times and received 23k likes and multiple comments.

Ask what more came her way? Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared her video on story writing, "Love these recreations Thailand, You have my heart."

Have a look at the video and pictures:

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 02:03 PM IST