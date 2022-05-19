Watch: What son does to his mom on graduation day is leaving netizens in awe

Graduation day is a moment of success and happiness, definitely full of memories. Recently, in a viral video, a boy wrapped his mother with his graduation clothing to share the pride and pleasure.

In the video, the boy is initially seen wearing a graduation gown and cap. Later, he makes his mom wear it.

Tears of joy are seen in the mother's eye after the gentle gesture by her son. The video has given emotional tickles to netizens leaving them in 'aww' and awe.

One of the users commented, "She raised a good man, well done momma."

The clip was first uploaded by theantoniochavezz on Instagram then it was re-shared by goodnews_movement a few hours ago with the caption, "SON WRAPS HIS MOTHER IN HIS GRADUATION CAP & GOWN Congratulations mama, you did it!"

Since being re-posted the video has been watched almost 2 Million times, and has received 151k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

