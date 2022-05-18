Wait, what! Thailand police charge puppy for being lost

Recently, Lumpini Police Station took to Facebook and shared a mugshot of a puppy.

The Lumpini Police station in Thailand charged a Golden Retriever for being lost. They shared a mugshot picture of the puppy with charges of being lost.

One good citizen informed the police about the lost dog. One officer picked up the puppy and brought it to the police station. After giving him something to eat and drink. They decided to do the mugshot photoshoot with him, accompanied by a sign stating that the puppy was "charged" with getting lost. Later, the puppy was reunited with his owner.

Pol Col Nimit Nuphonthong, the superintendent of Lumpini Police Station, said that while listening to the incident radio, he was smiling at the cuteness of the Lumpini Patrol Police. With a good heart, hurry to help the dog, although at present Lumpini Police Station has a lot of missions. But all Lumpini police are fully committed to helping people.

Have a look at the post:

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 06:52 PM IST