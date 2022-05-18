Watch: Cat dramatically falls after owner tries kung fu moves

Recently, a video went viral in which two cats pretend to fall.

In the video, the owner is at a distance from the cats. He tried mimicking the Kung Fu moves. The cats stare at him then slowly pretends to fall. This has left netizens in splits.

One of the users commented, "This is Amazing! Never known cats to do anything you want them to, much less two together. Must be for food!"

Another user commented, "Love the subordination and active participation of these kitties."

The clip was shared by @TheFigen on Twitter 2 days back with the caption, "The Oscar goes to..."

Since being posted the video has gained almost 4 Million views, 53k likes and multiple comments and retweets.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ Watch: Cat stops baby from leaning over balcony

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 06:00 PM IST