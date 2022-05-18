e-Paper Get App
Watch: Cat stops baby from leaning over balcony

Video of cat stopping the baby from leaning on the railing of balcony has gone viral

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Recently, a video went viral in which a cat was seen stopping a baby.

In the video, the baby tries to lean over the balcony. The cat took her hand and swapped it away in an attempt to stop her. This overwhelming video is winning the hearts of netizens.

One of the users commented, "The cat is putting itself in danger to stop this kid."

Another user wrote, "The cat literally makes hard eye contact with the person filming as if to say are you going to look after this child or do I have to?"

The video was shared by Pubity on Instagram an hour ago with the caption, "The crazy part is the baby is actually listening to the cat… (Via Viralhog)."

Since being posted, the video has gained 1 Million views, 108k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 04:59 PM IST