Another food disaster? Netizens go crazy over 'Mootichoor ladoo ice cream'

People are selling unconventional flavoured ice creams nowadays.

People make food blogs and vlogs to inform the world about delicious cuisines from across the world. Some find it tempting, while others call it a complete disaster when bizarre food hits the internet.

After Idli ice cream and Gulab jamun ice cream, here comes another food disaster named "Motichoor Ladoo ice cream." Recently, a video went viral in which a man was seen making ice cream by adding motichoor ladoo to it. Netizens are going crazy over this video.

In the video, the chef adds vanilla ice cream and heavy cream to ladoo, making a roll out of it. He left some netizens feeling angry while others were seen appreciating him.

The clip was shared by thefoodiehat on Instagram with the caption, "Bolo jai shree ram aur khao ladoo ice-cream, From- Insta freez, Delhi."

Since being posted, the video has gained 1 million views, 52k likes, and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 02:01 PM IST