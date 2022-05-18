Watch video: 90-year-old plays bowling game for first time

Gaming is fun and definitely never late to begin! In a video that's now viral on the internet, we see an old man hitting a Bowling Alley for the first time.

In the video, the man is seen sitting in a wheelchair as he bowls for the first in his lifetime. His reaction is winning hearts on the internet for his cool gestures during the play - he passed on a high five to his granddaughter at the end.

He had his spinal cord surgery in his 20's and didn't get to bowl until now, suggests the text on the video.

The clip was shared by goodnews_movement on Instagram, a few hours ago, with the caption, "FIRST TIME BOWLING AT 90".

When posted earlier by Physical Therapist Dr Drea, she wrote narrating the moment: "...We were able to take my abuelito bowling for the first time at 90 years old! He had a spinal cord injury in his 20’s and did not have much guidance or therapy to help him through his recovery. He persisted and created a functional life for himself. It is crazy to think that I am now a Physical Therapist treating patients with Spinal Cord Injuries. Growing up seeing my abuelito persist through his disability made a huge impact."

Since being posted, the video has gained 539k views, 18k likes, and multiple comments.

ALSO READ Watch: Man celebrates birthday on plane

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:34 PM IST