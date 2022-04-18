Watch video: Internet goes crazy over ice cream idli

People make food blogs and vlogs to inform the world about delicious cuisines from across the world. But with this trend people have also started making delicious food into ridiculous combinations to feature in their vlogs and gain views on their videos. Some are adding butter to chai/coffee while some were seen cooking maggie with fanta.

Video of one such food combination, namely 'Idli-ice cream', is making the internet crazy after a food blogger posted it on Instagram.

In the video, the person adds sambhar, coconut chutney, ice cream in the idli and turns it into a roll ice cream. He even tops it with idli, sambhar and coconut chutney.

The video was uploaded three days ago by @thegreatindianfoodie on Instagram and since then it has been watched by 184k people. It has also received 4k likes and multiple comments.

Watch the video:

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 07:32 PM IST