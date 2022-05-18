Watch: Girl reacts to being able to see clearly for the first time

Recently, a video went viral in which a little girl with autism is able to see properly.

In the video, the mother puts glasses on her eyes. She starts to look around as she is amazed and tries to figure out what to do. Her mother is seen crying as she gets emotional. The little girl then jumps and dances. Her reaction is melting the hearts of netizens.

One of the users commented, "So precious, I'm not crying Yes I am"

Another user commented, "Awww look how happy she is and how emotional it made mommy."

The clip was shared by goodnewscorrespondent on Instagram a few hours back with the caption, "Little girl who has autism sees clearly for the first time in her life."

Since being posted this video has gained 38k views, multiple likes and comments.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:44 PM IST