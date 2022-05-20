e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Virat Kohli consoles Matthew Wade, Here's how netizens reacted on Twitter

Virat Kohli consoles Matthew Wade, Here's how netizens reacted on Twitter

Kohli shows his different side as he places his hand on Matthew's shoulder after a debatable LBW decision and consoles him

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

Advertisement

During Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match on Thursday, Virat Kohli's gentle side was seen.

When GT batter Matthew Wade was walking back after a debatable LBW decision, Kohli placed his hand around his shoulder to calm him down.

Matthew got angry and started walking toward the dressing room over the crucial move during the match at Wankhede stadium. Virat Kohli's consoling attempt during the scenario not only seems to have cheered Wade but also netizens.

As they say, cricket is a gentleman's game... Wade did get into trouble for his aggressive behavior as he threw his helmet in the GT dressing room, and smashed his bat a couple of times. He was reprimanded by IPL for his outburst of emotions.

According to the IPL Code of Conduct, the wicketkeeper-batter was found guilty of a Level 1 offence. Here's how netizens reacted on Twitter:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Pimrypie recreates Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' scenes Watch: Pimrypie recreates Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' scenes

ALSO READ

Watch: Miss Tiffany fame Rachaya Noppakaroon stuns fans in Gangubai Kathiawadi look, Alia Bhatt... Watch: Miss Tiffany fame Rachaya Noppakaroon stuns fans in Gangubai Kathiawadi look, Alia Bhatt...

ALSO READ

'RRR' Hindi on Netflix is all set to release on F'RRR'iday 'RRR' Hindi on Netflix is all set to release on F'RRR'iday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:44 PM IST