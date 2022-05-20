Virat Kohli consoles Matthew Wade, Here's how netizens reacted on Twitter

During Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match on Thursday, Virat Kohli's gentle side was seen.
When GT batter Matthew Wade was walking back after a debatable LBW decision, Kohli placed his hand around his shoulder to calm him down.
Matthew got angry and started walking toward the dressing room over the crucial move during the match at Wankhede stadium. Virat Kohli's consoling attempt during the scenario not only seems to have cheered Wade but also netizens.
As they say, cricket is a gentleman's game... Wade did get into trouble for his aggressive behavior as he threw his helmet in the GT dressing room, and smashed his bat a couple of times. He was reprimanded by IPL for his outburst of emotions.
According to the IPL Code of Conduct, the wicketkeeper-batter was found guilty of a Level 1 offence. Here's how netizens reacted on Twitter:
Virat kohli to mathew wade:— Shivanand Sondi (@shivanand_sondi) May 20, 2022
First time😅 pic.twitter.com/6NYGuy2xLJ
kohli-wade chat leaked pic.twitter.com/Z3dFnXSntA— Savage (@arcomedys) May 19, 2022
Virat Kohli had some words with Matthew Wade after he got.#RCBvGT #wade #RcbFans pic.twitter.com/C4t4o2yhTH— Shadab Ali (@ShadabA21) May 19, 2022
Virat Kohli shared the pain of dodgy DRS decisions as Matthew Wade was at receiving end tonight. #IPL pic.twitter.com/IUmEdEEmcE— CBTF Speed News (@cbtfspeednews) May 19, 2022
Angry metthew wade throws helmet, smashes bat in dressing room after controversial dismissels again.#umpiring #IPL #HardikPandya#ViratKohli𓃵 #Virat #FafDuPlessis#Wade #RCBvsGT #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/vugYTFtzA4— Deepak Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Deepak_Sinha95) May 19, 2022
Virat kohli to wade :#GTvRCB pic.twitter.com/zx8osukc2B— Kunal (@kunaldandeliya) May 19, 2022
Virat kohli to Wade— ʟᴍ𝟷𝟶ɢᴏᴀᴛ (@ComeOnBhenChod) May 19, 2022
First time? #RCBvGT #AavaDe #RCB #IPL2022
Meme personified#RCBvsGT #IPL2022 #ViratKohli #wade pic.twitter.com/xB4URPIYHF— Banuchandra N (@banuchandra_n) May 19, 2022
After getting out Mathew Wade to @imVkohli #IPL #TATAIPL2022 #Virat #DRS pic.twitter.com/eUWfKPDKeD— Bindaas Bhidu (@TheBindaasBhidu) May 19, 2022
