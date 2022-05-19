Watch: Pimrypie recreates Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' scenes

Thai internet sensation Pimrypie took to Facebook and shared a video, in which she along with others have recreated several scenes of Alia Bhatt from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi in Thai language.

Netizens are amazed by looking at the screenplay as they have accurately recreated the original scenes while keeping costumes, locations, and everything in their mind. They have given it realistic look that for a moment it seems like they have shot the scenes in Sanjay Leela Bansali's film studio but they haven't.

Earlier, Pimrypie posted the photo in which she is seen being dressed in a white saree to recreate Gangu's look and captioned the photo in Thai language which loosely translates to, "Women are the embodiment of power, wealth and intelligence.!"

Alia Bhatt reshared the image by taking it to her Instagram story and wrote "Love Ittt!!"

The video is uploaded on Facebook and YouTube a few hours ago and since then it has gained more than 408,782 views, 36k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 07:01 PM IST