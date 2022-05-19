'RRR' Hindi on Netflix is all set to release on F'RRR'iday

Netflix India shared a post about the OTT release of RRR, a Telugu-language epic action drama film, starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. Since it hit the theatre screens it has won millions of hearts with its amazing storyline and action scenes.

Fans who were much awaited for the Hindi version, Netflix India has pushed ahead the release date of RRR (Hindi), from June 2 to tomorrow (May 20). This will coincide with the OTT release of RRR in the South Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Recently, Netflix India took to Instagram and shared, "You said you couldn't wait to see them and WE COULDN'T EITHER!! RRR WILL BE DROPPING IN JUST 1̶3̶ ̶d̶a̶y̶s̶ 24 HOURS."

Fans who were much awaited couldn't control their excitement and flooded the comment section. Reportedly, The global box office collection is more than Rs 1,100 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 05:26 PM IST