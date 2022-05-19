Man sets world record for eating burgers from Mcdonald's every day for 50 years!

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram and shared a picture of man with 2 Big Mac burgers in his hand standing in front of McDonald's board. Who has created a new world record of eating burgers. He ordered 2 Big Mac everyday for 50 years and set a new world record. He only missed 8 days in last half-century. Despite that he is still fit and fine and has a good sugar level rate.

Donald went down to his local McDonald’s restaurant in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, USA to celebrate his Big Mac-iversary, the very same branch where he first had the Big Mac burger in 1972. The employees put up a sign board specially for him in which they wrote "Congrats Don on 50 years of Macs."

“I love hamburgers like no other food,” says Don. “This is a McDonald’s Big Mac – it’s the best sandwich in the world! When I like something, I stick with it all the time,” Don Gorske is quoted in the comments section posted by the GWR.

