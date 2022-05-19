Wait, what! Girl gets charged for crying

When things don't work out in our favour, some people tend to get emotional and cry. This is completely fine but imagine being 'charged' for crying in the doctor's clinic. The viral tweet suggests that a doctor charged a patient for crying and labelled it in his assessment "Brief emotional behaviour"!

Recently, an image showing receipt of the medical charges went viral on social media. It claimed that the doctor had charged the patient 40 USD (3109 INR) for Brief Emotional/ Behaviour assessment.

My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying. pic.twitter.com/fbvOWDzBQM — Camille Johnson (@OffbeatLook) May 17, 2022

Camille Johnson took to Twitter and shared the image, "My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying."

Few minutes later Johnson added, "She has a rare disease so she’s been really struggling to find care. She got emotional because she feels frustrated and helpless. One tear in and they charged her $40 without addressing why she is crying, trying to help, doing any evaluation, any prescription, nothing."

Some netizens shared similar experiences, while others were left stunned. Since being posted the tweet has been retweeted 62k times and has received 486k likes, and multiple comments.

